Thapki Pyaar Ki and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Samaksh Sudi talks about his strengths and weaknesses

Did you always want to be an actor?

Yes, acting has always been on my list. I have been an actor since my school days and performing on stage has always given me immense satisfaction.

What would you be if not an actor?

Well, I was a second officer in the merchant navy when I shifted to Mumbai. I sacrificed my profession for passion. I don’t think I’ll be able to do anything else except act and make films.

What do you enjoy most about acting?

The process of getting into the skin of a character is really satisfying.

What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?

I’m still figuring out my strengths. Craft is infinite; it takes years to master anything. My biggest weakness is that I connect with my characters a lot. When the project is over, I start missing them.

Which medium do you prefer—television, web shows or Bollywood?

I’ve been doing TV for two years. I learnt so much from it. My current focus is on the web shows and films now. I feel there are very interesting stories being told in web shows, and I would love to be a part of them.

What do you think can make a role challenging?

When a character lives two lives. You have to think and act differently.

How would you approach a scene if you didn’t get along with your co-star?

Having a strong imagination helps me a lot. Knowing that he or she is someone I don’t get along with, I imagine that they are the best person to perform the scene with. Our inner artiste is very greedy. Whatever the circumstances, they all want to perform well.