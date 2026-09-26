‘The 70s are back’: Zeenat Aman praises Alia Bhatt’s look in Love & War

Alia Bhatt's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War has found a fan in veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who expressed her admiration for the actress' glimpse from the upcoming project.

The Raazi actress shared two posters from her highly anticipated film on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of her character in a glamorous cabaret-themed look. The posters show her wearing a feathered headdress, a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit, paired with boots, as she performs on stage.

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Zeenat Aman was among those who reacted to Alia's look. Sharing her appreciation for the actor, she wrote, “Well, well, SLB (director Sanjay Leela Bhansali) has unleashed a showgirl! (sparkle and purple heart emojis).”

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The veteran actor also shared Alia's poster on her Instagram Stories, drawing attention to the film's cabaret-inspired look. She wrote, “The 70s are back and cabaret never looked this good.”