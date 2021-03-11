The anthem of pride and honour, Akshay drops teaser of song Yoddha

Akshay Kumar has dropped the teaser of a new song from Prithviraj. Titled as Yoddha, the song is picturised on debutant Manushi Chhillar, who plays Princess Sanyogita in the film.

Talking about the song, Akshay says, “Yoddha is one of the most powerful songs of the film! It gives me goose-bumps every time I listen to it. Prithviraj is a film that’s rooted in history and authentically tells the story of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his beloved wife Sanyogita’s life and times. Yoddha is a song that comes at a crucial moment in the film and it is a song that will touch your soul when you see it in its full glory on the big screen.”

The actor adds, “Manushi has done a phenomenal job in channeling the spirit of Princess Sanyogita as she leads the women of the film in this scene. It is an incredible scene written by my director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and it is one of the biggest highlight points of the film. I had tears in my eyes when I saw the song. I hope audiences will have the same reaction when they see Yoddha.”