The Antisocial Network — Memes to Mayhem brings viewers face-to-face with kids who facilitated a mob to storm into the Capitol Building in Washington, DC, back in January 6, 2021

Vikrant Parmar

Picture this — a lonely child, bullied at school, ignored by busy parents, low on self-esteem; confidence at the nadir. What does this being do? Find refuge in the dark world of the web, internet, which boosts his ego, soothes his frayed nerves and ignites his hidden fantasies; a real…err… virtual dopamine rush!

Documentary: The Antisocial Network — Memes to Mayhem Directors: Giorgio Angelini, Arthur Jones Rating: ***

This is precisely what Netflix documentary The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem is all about. How during the early 2000s, a nondescript website, 2Chan, in the East, namely Japan, impacts children in the West, USA to be precise, in the form of 4Chan — a popular online portal, built by a handle named MOOT, a young chubby boy whose identity is revealed later. Notably, with time and growing popularity 2Chan spawns crime, as a Japanese youth hijacks a bus, even kills one passenger, in the infamous Neomugicha incident.

These misguided youngsters come up with statements like ‘Trolling is like performance art’; ‘We didn’t know we were right or wrong’, ‘I felt like the coolest criminal child in the world’, ‘We were dumb kids’. Only that the ramifications are far wider, much beyond they can ever imagine.

Meanwhile, as this online community grows, 4Chan gradually becomes a pressure group, so much so that it flames rebellion, decimating reputations and destroying established rules. From behind the curtains, anonymous is the word; anonymity is what appeals to most of these hackers, some among them even physically challenged. They become a band of chaos-stirrers called QAnon, a word which coalesces into an identity. In escapism, they find solace.

Gradually, 4Chan becomes a hydra-headed monster, fuelling mass delusion of avid internet users; 4Chan leads to 8Chan and the chain grows as ‘vigilante justice online’.

Such is their reach, also skill, that they hack CIA website, US Senate’s website, FBI, law enforcement websites and more. From protests on the streets to clashes with the law-keepers, to the final storming of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, based on a thread, QAnon, the phenomena indeed goes from memes to mayhem!

After a major crackdown, a bunch of hackers and mischief-mongers are brought too book; however, one wonders why the authorities took that long to act? Isn’t any anti-state movement supposed to be nipped in the bud, before shrewd politicians, Donald Trump in this case, use it to his or her advantage? It all becomes too political and commercial, with Facebook and Twitter making a quick buck from all this turmoil.

Chris Poole aka MOOT wasn’t in it for politics in the first place; all he meant was fun, so he backs out officially. The creators of QAnon ultimately regret the Frankenstein they create. ‘Hacking can trick you into thinking that you are fighting for good, but in reality, you are just high on the feeling of having power’, says one of them. ‘The world of simulation is one where you experience less and less of life’, says another. Realisation dawns, but a bit too late, when things have gone too far, leading to destruction, chaos — ‘Anonymous, deanonymised everybody’.

With a runtime of 1 hour 25 minutes, the documentary has been directed well, with neat animation in the backdrop. Real people, real stories, not told through the prism of virtual tools; the faces that narrate the stories are the ones who had lived them live. The camerawork is sharp and real footage lends much credibility to the narrative. Habbo Hotel, Black Avatars, Guy Fawkes mask, GamerGate, Otaku community, StopTheSteal, Occupy Wall Street, rise of QAnon, scientology… all these and more find mention; instances crunched amicably to form a wholesome package.

‘You can fix code, you can’t fix people’ is the opening line of this documentary…true that!

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA #Washington