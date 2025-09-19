The Ba***ds of Bollywood drops on Netflix; fans can’t stay calm!

When Bollywood Badshah’s son debuts, the world takes notice. As The Ba***ds of Bollywood, written and directed by Aryan Khan, hit Netflix, major dailies had live updates to the release reactions.

Aryan’s larger-than-life drama on the inner workings of Bollywood takes the ‘nepo kid’ charge head on. Let’s take a moment to notice that Aryan may fall in the family league, but Shah Rukh Khan made it on his own being an outsider in Mumbai!

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. We all know by now that Bollywood’s biggest stars are part of the ambitious venture. From Salman Khan’s cameo to Ranveer Singh-Karan Johar fake fight on who made whose career, singers Diljit Dosanjh’s track to Badshah, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh himself making an entry. There is more… a possible dig at Sameer Wankhede?

Fans couldn’t keep calm. But before that, this is how the A-listers greeted Aryan’s initiation. “All the best @aryan beta, may this be the start of something truly amazing. Congratulations to the proud parents, @iamsrk & @gaurikhan on such an incredible beginning!,” wrote Akshay Kumar. Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia wrote, “Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan’s @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!”

“Watching you take this leap into direction Aryan feels truly special. The Bads of Bollywood isn’t just a film — it’s your voice, your vibe, your vision. Rooting for you as you turn the camera towards a whole new way of looking at things. Proud doesn’t even cut it. Let’s just say — Lights. Camera. Legacy,” wrote Suniel Shetty. “We have a fab new director in the house! Congratulations on a solid debut @___aryan___ Can’t wait to watch the remaining episodes.. and as Samay will say.. crazzzyyy show hai mere bhai, posted Vijay Varma.

In good taste or bad?

Comedian and youtuber Samay Raina wore 'Say No To Cruise Tshirt at Aryan Khan's show premiere, a possible dig at the 2021 drug case. While some found that cheeky, others considered it in bad taste.

Girlfriend?

Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi made a striking appearance at the Mumbai premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, further intensifying speculation about her rumored relationship with Aryan Khan. The two were spotted twinning in coordinated black outfits, adding to the buzz surrounding their alleged romance.