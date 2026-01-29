The BAFTA race begins

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has finally released the nominations for this year’s edition. Michael B Jordan’s Sinners and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another leads the nominations followed by Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme.

Following Tuesday’s announcement, Paul Thomas Anderson directorial political satire One Battle After Another leads the BAFTA nominations with 14 nods overall, just two shy of the record set by Gandhi and levelling with All Quiet on the Western Front, Atonement, The King’s Speech and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Ryan Coogler directorial Sinners closely follows Leonardo’s film with 13 nominations providing the first trip for the director and actor Michael B Jordan to BAFTA’s as nominees. Just below, Hamnet and Marty Supreme both came away with 11 nominations, with Timothee Chalamet returning to BAFTA’s leading actor race for a second year in a row.

According to the recent award shows, One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet and Marty Supreme are all in the five-strong best film category at BAFTA, alongside Sentimental Value which also gives Stellan Skarsgard his very first BAFTA nominations at the age of 74.

As for the snubs, Jacob Elordi’s Frankenstein landed eight nominations but didn’t make best film or director, while Wicked: For Good scored two for costume and makeup & hair.

Here are the key nominees of BAFTA

BEST FILM

Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sentimental Value, Sinners

DIRECTOR

Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia), Chloe Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) & Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) & Emma Stone (Bugonia)

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo (I Swear), Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon). Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) & Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Carey Mulligan (The Ballad of Wallis Island), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) & Emily Watson (Hamnet)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Peter Mullan (I Swear), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) & Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value).

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

28 Years Later, The Ballad of Wallis Island, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Die My Love, H Is for Hawk, Hamnet, I Swear, Mr. Burton, Pillion & Steve

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Arco, Boong, Lilo & Stitch & Zootropolis 2

Boong secures BAFTA nod

Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut directorial Boong has secured a nomination at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026 in the category of Children’s and Family Film. Jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainments, Boong has been nominated along with films Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2. The film was released in theatres on September 19, 2025. Devi makes her directorial debut with Boong, after gaining experience at First Assistant Director on films including Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK and A Suitable Boy.