The Beckhams open up about their ‘dark time’

Famous singer and TV personality, Victoria Beckham, talked about her namesake fashion brand nearly failing in her three-part Netflix docu-series, and also shared how having husband David Beckham as a business partner increased the pressure on her. “I almost lost everything, and that was a dark, dark time. I used to cry before I went to work every day because I felt like a firefighter.” she said.

Victoria added, “Yes, I’m going home to my husband, but I’m going home to my business partner too. And so I would talk to him about it.”

According to David, his discussions with Victoria regarding the company’s failure “broke” his heart because she is a “proud woman.”

“She was a lot richer than me,” he said, adding, “So for her to have to come to me and say, ‘Can I have some — we need some more money. The business needs more money,’ that was hard for both of us because I didn’t have the money to keep doing this and eventually I was like, ‘This cannot continue’.” Victoria persisted in trying to save the company by seeking outside investors, and she finally found David Belhassen to be a business partner.

Victoria Beckham is streaming on Netflix.