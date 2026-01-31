The birdman of Punjab

We all know birdwatchers, waiting with patience and wonder, eyes lifted, breath held, watching fleeting silhouettes perch, soar and disappear… but have you heard of a nest enabler? A certain someone by the name of Sandeep Dhaula, a conservationist from Barnala, Punjab, whose quiet commitment has helped revive bird life across the region?

On a Thursday afternoon, a motley group assembled for an intimate screening of The Birdsong at the Chandigarh Press Club, drawn together to witness this man in action. The 21-minute Punjabi/English documentary film that turns its gaze through Sandeep towards something deeply urgent yet often overlooked: birds, nature and the power of sustained effort.

A conservationist who never sought the spotlight

Sandeep Dhaula is not someone who chases recognition. In fact, he politely turns away awards and public accolades, often saying he would rather see that attention and money invested into the conservation work. The Birdsong captures this humility with honesty — showing a man who began alone, installing nests and protecting trees, long before the community joined him. From installing bird nests, to advocating forest conservation, his work is deeply rooted in daily action rather than grand speeches. He takes strength from rich literary treasure of Punjab. Sandeep quotes Rukh by Shiv Kumar Batalvi in the documentary, “I feel as if Rukh was written by Shiv for me,” as he steps into the verdant greens!

Schools, children & the future of nature

Sandeep regularly visits schools, instilling awareness and responsibility to save our environment. The film shows how these school visits leave a lasting impact. Children begin to see birds not as background noise, but as fellow beings whose survival depends on human choices. His activism has led to children celebrating their birthdays by planting trees and people putting up bird nests on their special day – anniversaries to barsis!

A young filmmaker reconnecting with her roots

Young director Aarna Vohra with her mentor Sucheta Phule brings a deeply personal lens to the project. For her, The Birdsong is not just a documentary — it is a reconnection with Punjab, its villages, and its people. Sucheta speaks of being welcomed with open arms, staying in homes, living among families and experiencing a generosity that made her feel like she had “come home.” Her biggest takeaway — Sandeep’s humility. “In a world driven by quick returns and material success, Sandeep’s approach — learning, observing and innovating without expectation — feels rare. His journey reflects how young people can lead with empathy, creativity and responsibility.”

Made with heart, not funding

The Birdsong was not easy to make. Renowned lyricist Shellee came on board as a producer along with Anu Vohra and Vaibhav Vohra. Like most documentaries, funding was scarce. Much of the film was, shot over 12 days, with nearly two months of pre and post production, often in bits and starts. Early morning shoots followed Sandeep’s demanding routine, while personal schedules were put on hold. “Convincing villagers to speak on camera, waiting entire days for the right moment, and living within the community were all part of the process. The result is a film that feels lived-in rather than staged — grounded in reality and trust,” shares Shellee.

For Shellee, the film is especially close to the heart. He composed and wrote the song, Ek Chirraiya, that’s featured in the documentary.

From Barnala to the world

The Birdsong has seen intimate screenings in and around Barnala, often gathering small but deeply engaged audiences. Conversations after the screenings revolve around bird and forest conservation. The film is doing its international festival circuit.

A song that continues

The Birdsong is not loud. It does not preach. Instead, it listens — to the rustle of leaves, the flutter of wings and the steady footsteps of a man who chose action over applause. In an age of climate crisis, shrinking forests, and vanishing birds, the film reminds us that conservation does not always begin with policies or power. Sometimes it begins with one person, one school, one child, and one nest.