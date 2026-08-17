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Home / Entertainment / ‘The Bose Network’, India’s first hybrid AI vertical drama set in the 1940s

‘The Bose Network’, India’s first hybrid AI vertical drama set in the 1940s

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 02:07 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Written and directed by Lalit Marathe, 'The Bose Network' has Joy Sengupta in the lead role
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Story TV, India’s leading microdrama platform from Eloelo Group, premiered The Bose Network at midnight on August 15. Structured as a continuous chase rather than a conventional biopic, the historical thriller dramatises one of the most daring escapes in Indian history — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 1941 disappearance from British house arrest in Calcutta and the 9,000-kilometre journey across four countries, adopting four identities to raise India’s own army against the British Empire. The series has been welcomed by audiences for its gripping storytelling, historical setting and distinctive visual treatment.

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 The Bose Network is also India’s first microdrama series with an AI-integrated production pipeline. 1940s Calcutta, the Frontier Kabul, wartime Berlin, the interiors of two submarines and scores of other historical references were reconstructed in post-production using Eloelo’s AI expertise, bringing a period drama to the vertical screen at a scale the format has not previously attempted.

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 Joy Sengupta, while reflecting on his portrayal of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said, Every Indian carries an image of Bose with them, the uniform, the spectacles, the voice on the radio. But growing up as a Bengali, especially with a father who was a die-hard Bose admirer, I grew up surrounded by Bose, his convictions, his actions, and the folklore around him. As an adult and as an actor, I also learnt to look beyond the folklore and understand the circumstances that shaped him and the context in which his choices were made. Playing Bose, for me, was about finding the human within the story and bringing out the human side of the man behind the epic. Because that, to me, is the job of a true actor. I hope what remains on screen is not just an impersonation of an icon, but a man with his loneliness, his stubbornness, and his unwavering belief that India would be free in his lifetime.”

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 The Bose Network is written and directed by Lalit Marathe, one of the writers of Swades (2004), widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most enduring patriotic dramas.

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