The boys are here

Prime Video has released first-look teaser art of Billy Butcher, portrayed by Karl Urban, and Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr, from the upcoming Season 4 of The Boys, following the explosive season finale of Gen V, where fans got to see Butcher and Homelander’s surprise cameos.
The Emmy-nominated global hit series will return in 2024.
The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s seemingly powerless against the super powerful.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...