The boys are here

Prime Video has released first-look teaser art of Billy Butcher, portrayed by Karl Urban, and Homelander, portrayed by Antony Starr, from the upcoming Season 4 of The Boys, following the explosive season finale of Gen V, where fans got to see Butcher and Homelander’s surprise cameos.

The Emmy-nominated global hit series will return in 2024.

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought — the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s seemingly powerless against the super powerful.