The changing tune!

Regarded as one of the most influential Punjabi artistes in the UK, Juggy D believes that Punjabi music is doing better than Hindi film music across the globe. The singer, whose India tour culminated with New Year’s Eve performance in Jaipur, earlier performed in Chandigarh for Zomaland Live.

In a candid chat, he explains, “I think we have explored so much in Punjabi music and now people across the globe listens to our songs and love to groove on it. International artistes have also realised the potential of Punjabi music. The next big thing that we would witness is Punjabi music being experimented with electronic dance music and techno. We have already seen how Karan Aujla’s Softly got remixed by grammy-winner DJ Tiësto. Diljit has also announced a collaboration with the American DJ and music producer Diplo. The future of music is promising especially for songs which enjoys longer shelf-life and has nostalgic value.”

The Sohniye hit-maker has collaborated with many big names of the industry, including Britney Spears, Ricky Martin, Craig David, Mary J Blige, Missy Elliot and Timbaland.

Juggy D is a livewire on stage. His sole motive is to give a paisa-vasool show even if it means singing other artiste’s hit numbers. Like his music, Juggy is popular for his signature dance moves. Juggy, who wants to evolve as an artiste and grow in all direction, has done some cameo appearances in films. In 2023, he played the lead villain in the film Victor, which was released in the UK.

Talking about his strong presence on social media, he says the need of the hour is to stay connected with fans and the world. He has recently launched a YouTube channel to reinvent himself as an artiste.

Proud to be Punjabi, he owes it to his parents for imbibing cultural values in him. “It feels great to be able to speak Punjabi as fluently as English. My parents not only supported me to pursue music, but also played a significant role in keeping me in touch with the rich Sikh heritage. It’s very easy to forget your roots when raised in a foreign land. It didn’t happen with me, is gall da fakr e meinu (I am proud of it).”

Another thing Juggy is proud of is the 800+ days of sobriety he has achieved after struggling hard to quit alcohol. “I am 800+ days sober now. I am vocal about this so that it can inspire others who are struggling to quit alcohol. Addiction of anything is bad and during my concerts too I like to pass on that message to the youngsters.”

Not only he is feeling better, but looking better too. Juggy D looks not a day older than how he did, when he first appeared in the music scene about two decades ago. A pescetarian, he strictly watches what’s on his plate and believes that a healthy body and mind is a must for a performing artiste.

Juggy likes performing in India, especially in Punjab. “It is always good to perform in Punjab. It has a homely feeling. I would like to come back soon with my new songs” he signs off.