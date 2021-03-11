'The Conjuring' haunted house sells for $1.52 million, but there is a condition for new owner

The 3,109-square-foot house in Rhode Island fetches a price 27 per cent above asking

'The Conjuring' haunted house sells for $1.52 million, but there is a condition for new owner

The 19th century house has a history of murder, rape and suicide. Instagram/theconjuringhouse, the_conjuring.universe

Los Angeles, May 29

The haunted house which inspired the popular 'The Conjuring' horror film franchise has been sold.

As a young woman noted at the beginning of 'The Conjuring': "It scares us just thinking about it.", she was talking about the elements that went into the film. But that statement also applies to the real estate price wars that are driving housing toward the sky throughout the country.

In Rhode Island, that means that the early 19th century house that inspired the horror film, but wasn't shot there, fetched a price 27 per cent above asking, selling recently for $1.52 million, reports 'Deadline'.

For the uninitiated, the 2013 horror film is a fictionalised account of the Perron family and their work with paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The house has a history of murder rape and suicide.

Apparently that's not enough to dissuade buyers in this over-heated market: the property's listing says it's rumoured to be haunted by the spirit of Bathsheba Sherman, who resided there in the 19th century.

According to 'Deadline', the 3,109-square-foot house is located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville. The sellers were paranormal investigators Jenn and Cory Heinzen, and they profited handsomely on the deal. They purchased the home for $439,000 in 2019.

The Heinzens allegedly spent four months keeping themselves to one room as "a sign of respect for the spirits, letting them get used to us instead of barging in", they told The Wall Street Journal at the time of listing.

Still, they were paid a visit by a black-coloured figure.

"Once we realised we were both awake and both seeing it, it was gone," Cory Heinzen told the publication.

The pair have also heard footsteps and knocks, and have even seen flashes of light in rooms that don't have lights in them.

The publication reported that the new owner is a Boston real-estate developer named Jacqueline Nunez, 58. She was one of more than 10 offers on the property. She agreed to meet one unique demand of the sellers: not living in the home for the buyer's own good.

"This is a very personal purchase for me," Nunez, who was represented by Ricardo Rodriguez and Bethany Eddy of Coldwell Banker Realty in Providence, told The Wall Street Journal.

"When it hit the market, I thought, 'This is a property that enables people to speak to the dead'." She says she will host events at the house with the Perron family.

"I'm not afraid of the house," Nunez said, and added, "ask me again in a year".

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

2
Chandigarh

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

3
Features

Pause, reflect on ‘Tour of Duty’

4
Punjab

Capt Amarinder will meet CM Mann, to give names of ex-ministers involved in corruption: PLC leader

5
Punjab

Gang smuggled cheap liquor from Chandigarh, filled it in bottles of costly scotch in Mohali; 4 held

6
J & K

Army gives out names of 7 soldiers killed in Ladakh accident; 19 injured airlifted to Chandigarh

7
Nation

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma booked in Mumbai for hurting religious sentiments

8
Nation

Could be the start, warns WHO amid monkeypox surge

9
Punjab

Jathedars, ex-cops among 424 lose security in Punjab

10
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad sells 20 tickets across India, collects Rs 4420 on Day 8

Don't Miss

View All
After being fed up of traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend’s car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable
Trending

After being fed up with traffic, Bengaluru man seeks buyers for 3rd, 4th, 5th gears of friend's car; Internet finds the sarcastic ad too relatable

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet
Trending

Son features on Forbes; desi dad’s reaction with a classic ‘thumbs up’ wins Internet

People’s leader: Meet the IAS officer gone viral from Assam who walked barefoot to inspect flood-affected areas
Trending

Meet the IAS officer trending online after video of her walking barefoot in flood-hit Assam villages goes viral

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim
Amritsar

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km
Himachal

No road, Kullu villagers carry body for 14 km through dense forest

Harmonium & its exiles
Comment

Harmonium & its exiles

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on ex-girlfriend Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial: 'I Hope They…'

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express wrat over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'
Trending

IAS couple transfer row: Dignitaries, netizens express displeasure over calling Ladakh a 'punishment posting'

Top News

Nepal Army helicopter lands at possible site of plane crash after tracking pilot's mobile phone

Nepal Army helicopter locates site where plane carrying 22, including 4 Indians, possibly crashed

Airplane was located after pilot’s phone was tracked through...

Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police

Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police

Ashok Kumar Tripathi, his wife Vaibhavi Tripathi and childre...

IPL 2022 Final: High flying Gujarat Titans eye maiden title against confident Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022 Final: High flying Gujarat Titans eye maiden title against confident Rajasthan Royals

There is very little to separate between Gujarat and Rajasth...

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Monsoon arrives in Kerala 3 days ahead of normal date

Conditions are favourable for monsoon's further advance duri...

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

'No caution, just routine prudence': Govt withdraws Aadhaar photocopy warning after netizens flay UIDAI advisory

The withdrawn press release was issued by Bengaluru Regional...

Cities

View All

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Amirtsar: Bus stand stretch — A test of driving skills & patience

Breaking the stigma around menstrual health is this 17-year-old’s aim

Cop among 3 booked in separate rape cases in Amritsar

‘Don’t scuttle move to commence direct Amritsar-Canada flights’

Flip-flop: Akal Takht Jathedar refuses to take back police cover

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Register projects or face action, Chandigarh RERA chief warns developers

Now, cyber fraudsters use DP of Chandigarh DGP

Scotch 'made in Mohali', police bust bottling unit

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Youth stabs 77-year-old at house in Panchkula

Judge's wife found hanging at brother’s flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Judge's wife found hanging at brother's flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Man uses Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana’s photo to threaten advocate on WhatsApp; FIR registered

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Dengue cases rise to 6 in dist in less than a fortnight

Man held for weaving fake loot story

Gangster Pancham Noor arrested

JDA demolishes illegal colony at Dhadda village

Home Guards commanders booked for graft

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

Gusty winds uproot over 20 trees in Ludhiana

189 lives lost at 40 black spots in 3 years in Ludhiana

Residents collect money to repair Noorwala Road

Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Sahnewal man jumps from boat at Sukhna Lake, body recovered

Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala Jail to Gurdaspur jail

Drug kingpin Jagdish Bhola shifted from Patiala jail to Gurdaspur jail

Schoolteacher without salary for 14 months in Patiala

Deaflympics gold medal winner wrestler Sumit Dahiya honoured in Patiala

Human remains found in car likely of car dealer missing since 2014: Police

Newly constructed Government Medical College, Patiala, building starts crumbling