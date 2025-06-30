The crownless king: Hartaaj Singh Gill, didn’t win the Roadies trophy but he won something bigger—India’s respect

It’s not every day that MTV Roadies crowns a new fan favourite. But in its latest season, it wasn’t the winner but the runner-up who truly stole the spotlight. Hartaajveer Singh Gill, the young man from Punjab with fierce determination and unmatched dignity, walked away not just with the title of runner-up—but with a nation’s heart.

“I may not have won the trophy,” he says, “but I won hearts.” On social media, he’s been dubbed everything from Immunity King to Mastermind of Roadies. Even actor and gang leader Gautam Gulati dropped a comment on his reel calling him “the hero of Roadies.” Hartaaj’s journey on the show wasn’t marked by alliances or controversies—it was defined by loyalty, fairness, and a silent fire to prove his worth.

From pulling off one of the most gruelling tasks in the show’s history to standing up against personal attacks, Hartaaj didn’t just participate—he transformed the narrative. “There was a point where I could have double-crossed Priya to get ahead. But I didn’t. I gave her an equal chance. Because that’s who I am.”

Now, with over 110K followers and casting calls pouring in, Hartaaj is finally tasting the fruits of a long, uphill battle.

The road behind the Roadie

Hartaaj’s current fame stands on years of persistence, rejection, and quiet hustle. Born into a farming family, his early life followed a familiar script—study hard, get a job, stay safe. But something in him yearned for more.

It all began in 2017 during college, when he entered the Mr Punjabi competition. “People said I had potential. But I didn’t believe it until actor Kuljinder Sidhu told me, ‘Hartaaj, I believe you’ll be a great actor someday.’”

Still, convincing his family was a challenge. “They told me acting wasn’t a career. But I couldn’t shake the feeling. I knew I had to try.” He briefly worked a 9-to-5 job, only to feel suffocated. “One day I just walked out of the office and said, ‘This is not for me.’”

Breaking into Bombay

When he finally moved to Mumbai, things didn’t get easier. “People told me it would take five years to make contacts. I only had one year at hand as was the deal with my parents.” Rejections came quick and often. “Casting agents said I was too Punjabi, too broad, too raw. I lost out on roles because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers.”

But his persistence paid off when he landed a 10-day role in Pandya Store—a role that stretched into five months. “That was my turning point. I realised this was not just a passion. I love acting.”

He continued to grow, landing another storyline-focused role in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and then training at Actor’s Truth under Saurabh Sachdeva. “He changed my entire approach. He taught us to understand the character before memorising lines. That’s when my auditions started getting shortlisted every single time.”

The reality switch

Though acting roles began trickling in, Hartaaj knew he needed visibility. “I decided to do a reality show to gain some fame. Roadies was always a dream.” He had cleared PI rounds back in 2018 but froze during the final interview. In 2024, he came back with a vengeance.

Selected once again, he was warned: he’d be targeted from day one. “They told me, ‘You’re too good. You won’t survive.’ But I did. I brought my own immunities. I never played dirty. I just played strong.” His authenticity, vulnerability and refusal to play politics earned him admiration. “I proved I could stand alone and still shine,” he says. “I didn’t want to just survive Roadies. I wanted to stand for something.”

What’s next

With back-to-back shoots, interviews and brand deals, life post-Roadies is a whirlwind. “Earlier, I worked to survive. Now, I get to choose what I want to do,” he says. His sights are now set on Bigg Boss. “Fans say my Roadies season felt like a mix of Roadies and Bigg Boss. I think I’m the right fit.”

He’s also toying with the idea of creating a reality show rooted in fitness— “but with drama,” he grins.

At the Core

Despite the fame, the spotlight and the sudden influx of opportunities, Hartaaj remains grounded. “I’ve never tried to represent Punjab. Punjab is in me,” he says. “The never-give-up attitude, the way we speak up for ourselves—that’s part of me. People may not always understand it, but they feel it.”

Despite facing constant judgments—over his accent, his appearance, even his moustache—he stands his ground. “That’s part of my personality,” he insists. “You don’t question a girl’s makeup; don’t question my beard.”