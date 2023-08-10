The Fables are set to stream on Sony LIV starting August 11

Sony LIV is all set to premiere Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fables on August 11. Growing up in post-World War II Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

The film, produced by Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Steven Spielberg, stars Paul Dano and Seth Rogen.