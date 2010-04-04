The film Valimai makes an impressive opening online

Director H. Vinoth’s Valimai, which was released on ZEE5 recently after having a good run in theatres, has managed to make an impressive opening on the OTT platform as well, garnering a whopping 100 million streaming minutes!

The film has been released in four languages—Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi—on the OTT platform. One of the most-anticipated movies of 2022, Valimai has Ajith Kumar playing IPS officer Arjun. It is a cop drama with robust action and emotion.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film has been produced by Boney Kapoor of Bayview Project LLP in association with Zee Studios. The film features Karthikeya in a negative character. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music and Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography. — IANS