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Home / Entertainment / The forever-heartthrobs club: From Milind Soman to Sidharth Malhotra, a toast to the Internet’s ultimate, timeless crushes

The forever-heartthrobs club: From Milind Soman to Sidharth Malhotra, a toast to the Internet’s ultimate, timeless crushes

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:57 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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A fan frenzy around Sidharth Malhotra during the promotions of Vyaan has us revisiting a familiar Bollywood phenomenon: the men who seem to have a permanent place on our crush list. Trends may change, new faces may arrive, and screen heartthrobs may come and go, but a certain kind of charisma is timeless.

From the supermodel era of Milind Soman and Arjun Rampal’s brooding appeal to Rajniesh Duggal’s classic good looks and Harshvardhan Rane’s intense romantic charm, these are the evergreen men who have kept fans swooning across generations. And yes, Sidharth Malhotra’s latest fan-favourite moment proves that some crushes are simply built to last.

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Trends in pop culture come and go, but true charismatic appeal is permanent. While Bollywood delivers fresh talent every season, a select group of actors possesses an irresistible mix of sharp features, intense screen presence and undeniable allure. These five leading men continue to occupy a permanent spot on our collective crush list.

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The intense romantic: Harshvardhan Rane

Ever since Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan Rane has earned a reputation as the ultimate tragic romantic hero. His brooding eyes, athletic build, and soulful intensity give him an irresistible romantic pull.

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The brooding smolder: Arjun Rampal

With chiselled cheekbones, a baritone voice, and effortless swagger, Arjun Rampal defines brooding sophistication. From Om Shanti Om to Rock On!!, his brooding charm makes him impossible to ignore whenever he walks into frame.

The ultimate classic: Milind Soman

Ever since he emerged from a wooden box in Alisha Chinai’s Made in India music video back in 1995, Milind Soman set a benchmark for heartthrobs. Decades later, his salt-and-pepper hair, jawline, and commitment to fitness keep him effortless and iconic.

The raw maverick: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda brings an earthy, unfiltered magnetism to the screen. Combining rugged good looks with sheer acting intensity in films like Highway and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, his unpretentious style makes his screen appeal stick.

The classic looker: Rajniesh Duggal

Starting as a supermodel before stealing hearts in 1920, Rajniesh Duggal embodies a refined, classical charm. With piercing eyes, sharp features, and an understated elegance, he effortlessly transitions from mysterious romantic leads to high-octane reality television, leaving an enduring impression whenever he appears on screen.

The boy-next-door: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra hit the ground running in Student of the Year and solidified his status with Shershaah. Blending striking symmetrical features with a gentle, soft-spoken charm, he remains the quintessential modern romantic lead.

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