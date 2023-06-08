 The Girl from Ipanema singer Astrud Gilberto passes away at 83 : The Tribune India

The Girl from Ipanema singer Astrud Gilberto passes away at 83

ANI

The 83-year-old Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who made The Girl from Ipanema a worldwide classic, has passed away. The musician’s granddaughter Sofia Gilberto posted on Instagram that she had passed away, but she gave no other information.

“My grandma Astrud Gilberto made this song for me, it’s called Linda Sofia,” Sofia wrote in Portuguese. “She even wanted my name to be Linda Sofia.” “Life is beautiful, as the song says, but I’m here to bring you the sad news that my grandmother became a star today,” she added.

