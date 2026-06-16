the grand teaser launch of Ishqnama presents Jayy Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill

On a sun-drenched June afternoon, guests arrived at Novotel Hotel, Chandigarh where they were greeted by a scene of unmistakable grandeur. Cascading fresh blooms, meticulously curated décor, and a grand stage draped in opulent fabrics transformed the venue into a setting that could easily have been mistaken for a lavish Indian wedding.

Advertisement

The atmosphere was filled with chatter and laughter as guests savoured gourmet nibbles, while every corner exuded opulence usually reserved for a traditional matrimonial celebration. As attendees rose to greet the cast of Ishqnama - A True Story of True Lovers, the anticipation felt the same as that of a bride and groom making their entrance.

Advertisement

Yet, the teaser launch of the Punjabi film saw the presence of charismatic lead Jayy Randhawa and ever-glamourous Shehnaaz Gill in a shimmering black ensemble. Also, in attendance were the ravishing Saurabh Sachdeva, actor Anjum Batra, acclaimed Punjabi author Nirmal Nimma, whose book, Hind Pak Border Nama, inspired the film, writer Dheeraj Rattan, and celebrated filmmaker Arvinder S Khaira.

Advertisement

As the teaser concluded with a round of applause, limelight quickly shifted to the remarkable journey that brought the story from page to the silver screen. During the conversations about the genesis of the project, Jayy revealed that the project had begun long back in 2021. “I am truly grateful to Nimma ji for trusting me to bring this character to life on screen,” said Jayy and jokingly added this was first novel he had ever read. He said, "I was touched by the emotional depth of the book. I was also fascinated with the character, Naseema. She is fearless and caring. I found it refreshing."

While describing her character Naseema, Shehnaaz said, “It was quite an intense role, and since I believe I'm a little ‘psychotic’, it was perfect,” she joked while adding, “I’m multifaceted, you all are yet to see my other forms.”

Advertisement

The actress spoke warmly about her equation with co-star Jayy Randhawa. “Jayy and I are good friends. That made it very easy to work together. Our chemistry shows on screen,” she said.

The cast also reminisced about one of the film's most talked-about behind-the-scenes moments, a prank that later went viral on Instagram. Recounting the incident amid much laughter, they revealed how the leads pretended to be lost in a forest late at night, briefly convincing the rest of the cast before eventually letting them in on the joke.

One of the most heart-warming moments of the afternoon came during an exchange between Shehnaaz and Saurabh. The two actors reminisced about Shehnaaz's early years when she participated in Saurabh’s acting workshops. Shehnaaz affectionately referred to Sachdeva as her teacher and spoke about the comfort of sharing screen space with someone who had influenced her artistic journey. "I was overjoyed about our on-screen collaboration. It was life coming a full circle moment," she said.

Perhaps the most touching endorsement came from Nimma himself. As discussions turned to his love affair, the author smiled and remarked that when he first saw Shehnaaz, she reminded him of the woman who had inspired the story decades ago.

Ishqnamaa brings to screen an extraordinary cross-border love story set against the backdrop of the turbulent 1980s. The film follows Nimma's real-life journey as he travels across the Punjab border on a whim to see West Punjab when he gets caught up in between smugglers and serendipitously meets Naseema Begum, a Pakistani woman who changes the course of his life. What unfolds is a poignant tale of love and longing that transcends geographical as well as religious divides, offering a humanistic perspective on a region shaped by distance, politics and societal barriers.

The film is set to release on July 24 worldwide.