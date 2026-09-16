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Home / Entertainment / The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 arrives on Netflix on September 26 with a festive theme and the full cast returning

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 arrives on Netflix on September 26 with a festive theme and the full cast returning

Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:27 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Comedian Kapil Sharma is bringing the laughter back. After a six-month break, The Great Indian Kapil Show returns for its fifth season on Netflix on September 26 with a festive theme the makers are calling Hasi Ka Tyo-haha-har.

The full cast returns alongside him — Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The season will run through some of the year's biggest celebrations, with episodes themed around Navratri, Diwali, Eid, Halloween, Christmas and New Year.

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Netflix dropped a colourful promo featuring the cast in bright festive outfits ahead of the launch. New episodes will stream every Saturday at 8 pm.

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"Every season, we think we have done enough masti, and then we realise that we are not done yet. And somewhere I feel that's what keeps us going," Kapil said. "Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain."

If the promo is anything to go by, Season 5 is not holding anything back.

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