The 'kacha badam' route to stardom, peanut seller turns songster

The song in Bengali became a sensation with celebrities, Instagram influencers and TikTokers

The 'kacha badam' route to stardom, peanut seller turns songster

Peanut seller turned singing sensation Bhuban Badyakar at his residence in Birbhum. Badyakar's song Kacha Badam recently got viral on social media. PTI photo

PTI

Kuraljhuri (West Bengal), March 25

The thatched roof of his home is at odds with the dazzle of fame, quite like Bhuban Badyakar himself, detached and philosophical about his tuneful cry to sell "kacha badam" striking chords nationwide and spawning a dance movement.

The peanut vendor, who has invites to perform in Bangladesh and Dubai, says modestly that his dreams were never big. He stays grounded; even three months after a video of him singing “kacha badam” as he travelled through villages on his motorbike was posted on YouTube, propelling him to instant stardom.

"I am a simple peanut seller. The money I got so suddenly, I tried to use to buy a dream second-hand car…but that was not really me,” Badyakar, who is yet to get a passport, told PTI.

He bought the car at the peak of his fame but sold it after an accident.

"I don't really need a car," he added with a wry smile.

The song in Bengali, making an appeal to people to buy his peanuts and promising they were of the best quality, became a sensation with celebrities such as Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, as well as Instagram influencers and TikTokers, posting their dance videos on multiple social media platforms.

It was not just about Indians dancing to Badyakar's tunes. Tanzanian brother-sister TikTok duo of Kili and Neema Paul, for instance, also put out their video.

It has been a remarkable journey from obscurity to fame, with Badyakar recording songs, holding stage shows and fielding the media.

Standing outside his home, which shows no signs of his brush with showbiz, the ‘kacha badam' seller said he is still in disbelief about how social platforms like YouTube and Facebook could turn him into such a big name.

He also admits that sudden fame and money offers had “spun” his head a bit. At one stage, he contemplated giving up selling peanuts as offers of stage performances poured in.

"I am just a peanut seller…I will sing but also continue to sell peanuts."     

Other than “Kacha Badam”, Badyankar has composed two more songs.

“I have penned two more songs - one song is 'Saregama' and another about my experiences of buying a second-hand car, having an accident and then vowing not to drive a car again. The song is called 'Amar Notun Gari',” he said.

He also made a trip to Mumbai recently to record the second song. He was accompanied by Gopal Ghosh, chief executive of music label Godhuli Bela Music, which has entered into a one-year contract with Badyakar.

Ghosh said he has advised the singer to construct a house for himself first. The company has paid Rs 3 lakh to the singer for the contract.

 “We are also trying to make sure that he receives a royalty for his song from those who use it,” Ghosh said.

Badyakar said there are some invites to perform in places such as Kerala as well as Bangladesh and even Dubai, but he does not have a passport and his wife was initially against him travelling abroad.

“She is a simple village woman but has a shrewd sense of what is good and what may not work out and has made me swear not to leave the country. Of late, she has relented,” he said.

Badyakar said he inherited his love for music and way with words from his ancestors. He said his cousins play the drums and his sons have also taken to music.

A simple man, he obliges all those who turn up at his home seeking selfies with a smile - an acknowledgment maybe of the rollercoaster ride that life can sometimes be, full of bittersweet twists and turns.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Actor Muneeb Butt called 'chamcha Pakistani star' after he books entire theatre for wife to watch Alia Bhatt's Gangubai in Dubai

2
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

8
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

9
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third