The Kapil Sharma Show welcomes the Pilgaonkar family

The Pilgaonkar family takes the stage in the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show. The family special will feature actors Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and their daughter Shriya Pilgaonkar. Get ready to witness the family’s deep-rooted bonds, their journey of growth, and their enduring love and support for each other. In addition to this, Sachin will disclose that he was the first individual to appear on Colors TV in India with the movie “Geet Gaata Chal.” He added that Supriya saw him for the first time on screen.