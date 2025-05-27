DT
Home / Entertainment / The Kapoors in Shimla

The Kapoors in Shimla

Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor and Kapil Sharma shoot for the film, Dadi Ki Shadi
Navneet Rathore
Updated At : 05:57 AM May 27, 2025 IST
Neetu Kapoor interacts with fans.
Shimla, one of the popular hill stations in the country, buzzed with people, locals and tourists alike, who came to catch a glimpse of veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor and renowned actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. The actors shot some crucial scenes for their upcoming flick, Dadi Ki Shadi, at the Mall.

Neetu Kapoor, who looked gorgeous in an ethnic wear, was a delight to watch as she interacted with her fans, obliged them with handshakes and selfies.

The shooting kicked off on Sunday and continued till Monday.

Rhidima Kapoor, daughter of Neetu and sister of Ranbir Kapoor, was also spotted. Ridhima will make her debut in Bollywood with this comedy drama, which is being helmed by Shimla’s own Ashish R Mohan. Ashish is known for delivering hits like Khiladi 786.

During their stay in Shimla, the actors also visited the famous Lord Hanuman Temple, situated in the Jakhu hills.

Dadi Ki Shadi marks the first ever collaboration between the veteran actress and Sharma. While Neetu was last seen in Dharma’s Jug Jug Jeeyo, Sharma will be seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel of his debut movie.

