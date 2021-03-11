‘The Kashmir Files’ completely based on facts: Vivek Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 5

Stating that his film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which chronicles the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits forced to flee from the Valley in late 1980s and 1990s, was hundred percent based on facts, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri today alleged that those who should have highlighted the “genocide” are now trying to run down the film because of personal agenda.

“Some powerful agenda-driven’ foreign media are part of this anti-India, anti-truth and anti-free speech conspiracy. These agenda-driven international media organisations are actually anti-India and are out to malign the image of the country,” Agnihotri said, claiming that they were the ones who forced the Foreign Correspondents Club “to cancel” his press conference scheduled for the day.

Agnihotri, who also accused the Press Club of India for “undemocratically” banning his conference, eventually held his conference at a hotel in Delhi.

While Agnihotri claimed that his free speech was infringed upon by ‘watchdogs of free speech’, the PCI said, “The Club allows press conferences only with advanced booking. There is a due process, and bookings have to be done through a member of the Club.”

The movie showing the exodus of Kashmiri Pandit has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide, emerging as one of the most successful post-pandemic Hindi films. At the same time, it has also been criticised for “misleading viewers and fuelling hate against a minority community.”