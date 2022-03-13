‘The Kashmir Files’ gets tax break in Gujarat, MP

Bhopal/Ahmedabad, March 13
The Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat governments on Sunday decided to exempt the recently-released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ from paying entertainment tax in respective states.
“Movie #TheKashmirFiles is a heart-wrenching narration of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the 90s,” MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote on his Twitter handle.
“This needs to be watched by maximum people, hence we have decided to make it tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh,” he stated.
A tweet from the Gujarat CMO said the decision to give tax-free status to the film, which was released on March 11, was made by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.
It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.
