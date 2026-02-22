DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 'The Kerala Story 2' tries to divide people: Anurag Kashyap

'The Kerala Story 2' tries to divide people: Anurag Kashyap

Director slams film while attending Filmfare Awards South in Kochi

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:18 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The teaser of 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, was released on Friday. Photo: Kamakhayanrsingh/Instagram
Advertisement

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap slammed “The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond” and said it’s a propaganda film, which tries to divide people and spread hatred.

Advertisement

Directed by Kena Punda, “The Kerala Story 2” is a sequel to the 2023 film “The Kerala Story” and is set to release on February 27.

Advertisement

In the video, which is doing rounds on the internet, Kashyap, who was in Kochi to attend the Filmfare Awards South, was asked about his take on the film.

Advertisement

“Its a b******t propaganda movie, the movie tries to divide people and spread hatred, the maker is greedy...Aise to log khichdi bhi nahi khilate jaisa movie mein beef khila rahe hai,” he is heard saying in the video.

After the makers released the trailer of the film, it has received mixed responses from the audience. Several users have referred to the film to be propaganda driven and also pointed out a beef scene from the film.

Advertisement

Its previous installment was directed by Sudipto Sen and went on to earn over Rs 300 crore at box office.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts