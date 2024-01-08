The Last of Us leads

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards saw The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Bear and Beef, gaining momentum as each show picked up big wins at the Awards.
Nick Offerman wins his first Emmy
American actor and comedian Nick Offerman won his first Emmy — Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series — for his performance in The Last of Us. “Fortune presents gifts not according to the book,” he said in his acceptance speech. Offerman also saluted Cromwell and hailed his ‘magnificent’ partner Megan Mullally, who had earlier urged him to play Bill in TLOU. — ANI
The Last of Us (TLOU)was by far the dominant favourite with eight wins. The Bear, Netflix’s Wednesday and HBO’s The White Lotus won four apiece. Beef took home three trophies on the first night of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Wins for TLOU included guest actor and actress in a drama series for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, respectively. The series also won for visual effects, picture editing, sound editing and other key craft categories.
Judith Light prevailed as guest actress in a comedy for Poker Face while Ted Lasso favourite Sam Richardson took the statuette for guest actor in a comedy. Roku Channel took the prize for TV movie with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
The 2023 Emmy Award season was delayed by three months due to labour strife in Hollywood last year.
Daisy Jones & the Six and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel both garnered two wins.
