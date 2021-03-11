The Malhotras are back with Season 2

Prime Video recently announced and released the trailer of the second season of the rib-tickling sitcom Mind the Malhotras.

The comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D`souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith. Helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma; the series is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show, La Famiglia. It is set to premiere on August 12.