The Malhotras are back with Season 2

Prime Video recently announced and released the trailer of the second season of the rib-tickling sitcom Mind the Malhotras.
The comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D`souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith. Helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma; the series is an Indian adaptation of the Israeli show, La Famiglia. It is set to premiere on August 12.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...