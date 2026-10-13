The many shades of Navratri: Celebs reflect on finding festival’s meaning in faith, family and celebratory outfits

Navratri may be synonymous with vibrant Garba nights, colourful outfits and prayers to Goddess Durga, but its significance extends far beyond the festivities. For some, it is a time for introspection and confronting personal flaws; for others, it is a reminder to stand up for women’s dignity, choose kindness over bitterness and remain rooted in faith. Here’s knowing more…

Garba nights: Rohin Joshi

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For me, Navratri is about identifying what is wrong in the world, but more importantly, examining our own conditioning and questioning how it shapes our actions. We must challenge what is false through self-reflection and enquiry. Having grown up in Vadodara, Navratri also takes me back to my school days and the festive atmosphere surrounding the city’s famous United Way Garba.

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Women dignity: Sherleen Dutt

I don’t think women need to be worshipped as goddesses for nine days if they cannot be respected as human beings for the remaining 356. We celebrate Kanya Pujan, yet women continue to fight for safety, dignity and respect. Worshipping Shakti must go beyond rituals; it must reflect in how we raise our sons, speak about women and respond to injustice. The real celebration would be a society where women are treated with dignity every day.

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Right thing: Munisha Khatwani

For me, Navratri is about good karma triumphing over bad karma. It is about controlling our minds and actions, resisting temptation and choosing to do the right thing. I spent much of my childhood abroad, so my memories of the festival are limited, but I remember attending Garba sessions in my early teens. The dancing and festive atmosphere remain special childhood memories.

Following faith: Rinhee Suberwal

Navratri is a colourful festival, and the significance of Navdurga as a healer is important to me and my family. We celebrate with Garba, rituals and mantra japa, with everyone following traditions according to their beliefs and cultural backgrounds. I believe that reciting a mantra with faith helps us find what we need in life. Some of my fondest memories are of accompanying my grandmother, a playback singer, to her programmes and performances. Those moments with her remain unforgettable.

Ashtami prasad: Kislay Dutt

The victory of good over evil is a daily choice. Today, our battles often involve doubt, ego, impatience, burnout and the temptation to compromise our values. Choosing discipline over laziness, empathy over anger and integrity over convenience is how we let light prevail. One of my fondest memories is the aroma of fresh prasad on Ashtami morning, as my mother prepared pooris, chana and halwa for Kanya Pujan. Visiting Durga Puja pandals, enjoying bhog and celebrating with family and friends made those days feel like home.

Festive feel: Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni

With age, the victory of good over evil has become more personal for me. It means choosing the right path even when life gives you reasons to become bitter. Difficult experiences may hurt us, but true strength lies in retaining our kindness, dignity and faith. My favourite Navratri memories are of dressing up and playing dandiya with friends for hours. Amid today’s hectic life in Mumbai, I cherish those carefree nights of dancing, laughter and togetherness even more.

Family time: Jyoti Tiwari

For me, the triumph of good over evil lies in everyday choices: choosing positivity over negativity, forgiving others and staying true to yourself despite difficult circumstances. Navratri has always meant family preparations, music, dressing up and the excitement of celebrating together. What I miss most is the simplicity of childhood, when festivals were about being with loved ones and enjoying little moments. Even today, Navratri music takes me straight back to those memories.