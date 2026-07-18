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Home / Entertainment / ‘The Odyssey’ box office collection: Christopher Nolan’s movie earns Rs 20 crore on day 1 in India

‘The Odyssey’ box office collection: Christopher Nolan’s movie earns Rs 20 crore on day 1 in India

Features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:07 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Producer Emma Thomas, left, with actors Tom Holland, second left, and Matt Damon, second right, and filmmaker Christopher Nolan during the premiere of the film 'The Odyssey' in Mumbai. Image credit/PTI File
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Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” has earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office in India on the first day of release.

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Featuring Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Matt Damon as Odysseus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Charlize Theron as Calypso, among others, the film released globally on Friday.

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According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 17.40 crore nett at the domestic box office. The gross collection of the film stands at Rs 20.76 crore at the domestic box office.

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“The Odyssey” revolves around the Greek King Odysseus (Damon) on a perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War. Beset by vengeful gods, sea monsters, and enchantresses, he fights to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Holland).

It is produced under Syncopy Inc and distributed by Universal Pictures Actors Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo and Travis Scott, among others, round off the cast of the film.

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