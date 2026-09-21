The OG 'it' girl: We revisit Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic moments as she celebrates her birthday today

Kareena Kapoor Khan has spent more than two decades giving Bollywood characters, conversations and cultural moments that refuse to disappear. On her birthday, her journey is worth revisiting not just for the films and fashion, but for the attitude, choices and the unmistakable personality behind them.

Kohl & charisma

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Kareena’s kohl-rimmed eyes have long been part of that signature. Thick, smoky and sometimes deliberately smudged, they could completely transform her face. In Qurbaan, as Avantika, smoky eyes, nude lips and understated styling revealed a sophisticated, intimate side of her beauty, far removed from the louder glamour of her early years. Whether heavily lined for a dramatic appearance or paired with barely-there makeup, Kareena’s gaze has always carried a recognisable intensity. It is one of those features that can make a look memorable even before the clothes or styling enter the picture.

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Wardrobes to remember

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Kareena’s fashion file is filled with looks that became cultural moments. Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham delivered peak Y2K glamour with tiny tops, miniskirts, shimmer and glossy lips, while her confidence made every outfit unforgettable. Geet in Jab We Met took a completely different route, with colourful Patiala salwars, long T-shirts and kurtis that perfectly captured her bubbly, free-spirited personality.

Then came Tashan, with Kareena’s much-discussed size-zero transformation and styling making headlines. Her red saree in Chammak Challo became another memorable fashion moment. From Asoka to Omkara, Heroine to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, almost every Kareena film has left behind a look that became part of her ever-growing style archive.

Off screen, she has been equally influential, with her wedding ensembles, statement sarees, contemporary Indianwear, red-carpet gowns and effortlessly chic everyday looks.

Doing it her way

Her relationship with Saif Ali Khan became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about romances, culminating in their 2012 wedding. Before marriage, the couple lived together for several years, a relatively unconventional choice for mainstream Bollywood stars at the time.

Their interfaith marriage also attracted attention. Kareena retained her own religious identity after marriage rather than converting.

Marriage, however, never became Kareena’s full stop. She continued working at the peak of her fame, challenging the old Bollywood expectation that actresses should step back after marriage. And she has never been shy about her affection for Saif. Her candid comments and chemistry with him often reveal a woman who is genuinely, and rather adorably, obsessed with her husband.

A new kind of fame

With Taimur and later Jeh, Kareena became part of an era where even a family outing could become entertainment news. Taimur, photographed by paparazzi almost from infancy, became one of the most intensely followed Bollywood star kids of his generation.

The expression queen

And then there is Kareena’s face—the raised eyebrow, an eye roll and a perfectly timed laugh. Her expressions have found a second life as memes and social-media reactions. Poo’s attitude and Geet’s uninhibited energy made her expressions as memorable as their dialogues. Whether it was a dramatic eye roll, a knowing smirk or that unmistakable look of disbelief, Kareena could often convey an entire emotion without saying a word.

Trends have changed, characters have come and gone, but the Kareena effect remains instantly recognisable. She can change the clothes, switch the makeup, reinvent the character and enter an entirely new phase of life—and still leave you thinking: only Kareena could pull that off.