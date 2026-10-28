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Home / Entertainment / The One About Matthew Perry: Netflix docuseries revisits Friends star's addiction, his death and the betrayal his family felt

The One About Matthew Perry: Netflix docuseries revisits Friends star's addiction, his death and the betrayal his family felt

He once predicted how his death would land. His friend has not forgotten it.

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 05:39 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Friends star Matthew Perry is remembered in Netflix's new docuseries by the people who watched him fight addiction up close. The One About Matthew Perry, a three-part series, began streaming on October 27, a day before the third anniversary of his death. It is led by his half-sister, therapist Mia Perry Bowick. His five Friends co-stars declined to take part.

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Perry died on October 28, 2023, aged 54, from the acute effects of ketamine. His live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who administered the drug, was sentenced to 41 months in May. Bowick is direct about a man the family trusted. "He should have known better. He could have quit his job. He could have come and told one of the family members," she says in the series.

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The series puts figures on his fight to get sober. Perry "spent about $7 million over his lifetime trying to get sober," Bowick says. Production on Friends stopped in 2001 while he was in rehab. "I needed to focus on nothing but sobriety," Perry said in a 2002 interview with Larry King, excerpted in the series.

The cast appears in Bowick's account of his funeral. "And then, all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him, crying," she recalls.

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Perry's close friend West Huddleston remembers something the actor once said about his own death. "It's weird to be in a world where if I died, it would be shocking but not surprising," Perry told him. Huddleston says the manner of it shocked him, though he "was not entirely surprised at all."

Three years on, it is the people who loved him doing the talking.

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