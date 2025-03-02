The Party Till I Die actress Sanya Sagar says she loves playing diverse roles

From Lucknow to Mumbai, London, and now Goa, Sanya Sagar has carved a path that blends the art of filmmaking, a deep love for theatre, and a fearless approach to acting. Whether it’s starring in the recently released Party Till I Die on Amazon MX Player or playing a passionate swimmer in Tairaki, her journey is one of exploring the untold corners of cinema.

With a wealth of experience under her belt—from working on Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs to learning from heavyweights like Salma Hayek and Danny Huston—Sanya knows what it means to be at the centre of a truly collaborative process.

In a chat with Sanya about her diverse roles, her global experiences, we draw out that her focus is the art, the story and the emotion that fuels it all.

Different strokes

Sanya’s latest projects couldn’t be more different, but both reflect the range and depth of her talent. “In Tairaki, I play Shipra, a National swimmer from a small town, who is driven by passion and dreams of Olympic glory. But life doesn’t always go as planned, and she finds herself mentoring a village boy who has what it takes to make it to the Indian Olympics,” she shares, her eyes lighting up as she talks about the character. “This film is about hidden talent and the way India’s sports infrastructure tends to ignore everything except cricket. It really spoke to me on a personal level, and my own background in sports made it a special experience.”

Switching gears completely, she dives into her role as Sister Teresina in A Mosquito in the Ear, an international crossover project. “It was such a unique character—based on a real-life story, this nun works at an orphanage, and the film is deeply tied to the themes of adoption. It challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. I’ve never played a mother figure before, so I had to dig deep, observe, and draw from the maternal feelings I didn’t have firsthand.”

playing Laiba

If you’ve seen Party Till I Die, you already know Sanya brings a raw, visceral intensity to the screen in her role as Laiba. “The role of Laiba was physically and emotionally demanding. Akhilesh, our director, really helped guide me through the process. He kept saying, ‘Trust me,’ and that became my mantra throughout the shoot. The toughest part was navigating trauma and violence—it’s one thing to act in those moments, but your mind and body react in ways you don’t expect, and that emotional weight stays with you after the scene ends.”

She continues, “I had to be in the right headspace, and meditation became key for me before and after shooting each day. You have to mentally detox from that world so you don’t carry it with you. This series prepared me for the worst—it was tough, but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Stage presence

It’s clear that Sanya’s transition from filmmaker to theatre actress was not just a career move—it was the bedrock of her acting craft. “Theatre is where you learn to live in the moment,” she explains. “In plays like Julius Caesar and Three Sisters, there’s no going back. The audience is there, watching your every move, and that instant feedback teaches you everything. You can’t fake it; you have to be real, every second.”

understanding human

When it comes to roles, Sanya is drawn to characters that are far from one-dimensional. “I gravitate toward complexity. People are not black or white; we’re all filled with contradictions. That’s what makes us human, and that’s what moves stories forward,” she says, her passion evident in every word. “The best roles are the ones that hide something deep inside—a secret, a flaw. It’s that internal conflict that drives the narrative. It’s what makes the character interesting.”

Culture & cinema

With experience across both Indian and international film industries, Sanya has a broad perspective on how culture and cinema intersect. “Every country has its unique way of telling stories,” she reflects. “Working with Wes Anderson or Salma Hayek, I learned that every crew member, from the runner to the director, has an essential job. We’re all on the same level. You put your head down and do your work.”

She adds, “Culturally, cinema varies from country to country. For instance, Indian films bring out the drama, while Iranian cinema is much more subtle. I’ve had the privilege of working in different systems, and it’s shaped the way I approach each character. Every role, every location, adds a new layer to my understanding of the world and the stories I’m part of.”

As the entertainment industry shifts with the rise of social media and digital platforms, Sanya remains focused on the craft. “Today, cinema is more intelligent. Audiences are smarter, and that challenges us as actors to be more authentic,” she says. “But there’s a danger in chasing fame. I’m not here for influencer culture. I’m here for the craft of acting. The power of storytelling through believable performances—that’s what excites me.”