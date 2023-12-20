The plot thickens

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, produced by Rajan Shahi, continues to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and plot twists. The episode in focus not only showcases the emotional intricacies of the characters but also promises viewers an enthralling journey filled with suspense and drama in the episodes to come.
In the upcoming episode, Vandana, played by Sayli Salunkhe, expresses deep gratitude to Tara for making everything special. In a silent prayer, she seeks blessings for the union, hoping for an abundance of happiness and love. This poignant moment sets the stage for what unfolds in the ensuing scenes.
In a surprising twist, the episode takes an unexpected turn when Kuldeep locks Vani away, revealing a sinister plan that threatens to disrupt the wedding. Despite Vijay's absence, Kuldeep remains resolute in his determination to ruin the union. However, Vedica intervenes, cleverly thwarting Kuldeep's destructive intentions by locking him in a room.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...