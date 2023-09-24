 The punchline : The Tribune India

The punchline

As Bollywood is back with action movies, celebs tell us what excites them about this genre — car chases, hand-to-hand combats or blood and gore

The punchline

Mission Impossible 7



Mona

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan continues to mint money at BO, inching closer to Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. As the action genre is the toast of the season, it’s time to revisit action movies Bollywood has dished out. Blood and gore to slick jumps to car chases, celebs share what excites them the most…

Jawan

Let’s Cruise along

In Hollywood, the Mission Impossible series is at the top of my list, and my favourite actor is Tom Cruise. In Bollywood, the Don series directed by Farhan Akhtar is a favourite of mine, and my favourite actor is Shah Rukh Khan. Some might enjoy a compelling story, while others focus on the choreography and stunts. I enjoy watching action — whether it’s car-chasing sequences and one-on-one fights. However, the director’s role is vital in making an action movie genuinely great. — Akshay Anand

Bonding with action

Mr and Mrs Smith

I love Bond and Sandra Bullock movies. I liked Mr and Mrs Smith. I enjoy action movies with lots of twists and turns. I loved Money Heist, if you can call that action. Jawan was stupendous in action, and in terms of just the grandness of the film, it was what you want to see in big-screen entertainment. — Sheeba Akashdeep

No graphic content

John Wick

I appreciate the creative side of fight sequences. John Wick is indeed known for its execution of action scenes. It’s important to choose movies that align with your tastes and comfort level. I avoid films with excessive violence or graphic content. — Farnaz Shetty

All in one

I really enjoyed Baahubali and the brilliant action in the movie. War sequences are really well-shot and world class. One has to just bow down to Srinivas Mohan and his team for excellent CGI and Senthil Kumar for superb visuals. It was everything I expected it to be — mega, ingenious and envelope pushing. I prefer adrenaline-thumping stunts and action sequences and really enjoy visually spectacular CGI and effects. — Raavee Gupta

Target—007

My favourite action movie has been the series of 007 James Bond. It’s far from reality, so it excites me a lot. It takes you into a world of fantasy. Jawan has a robust storyline. It’s been doing very well at the box office, and many applauds. — Rajesh Kumar

Gimme some action

I have many favourite movies — Dabangg, Singham and Tiger — I like them all. I admire Rohit Shetty’s action sequences in his films. I also love action-oriented films like Dabangg. I don’t enjoy too much of blood and gore. I prefer action that shows a lot of technicality. Bullet shots, speeding cars — I love them. What do you call it? Helicopter shots, right? I enjoy those a lot. I like Ajay Devgn’s films because they have a lot of action and Vidyut Jammwal’s action that shows a lot of technicality, like flips, jumps, and car chases. And one more thing, I do scenes myself, like throwing punches, slapping actors, etc. — Charrul Malik

