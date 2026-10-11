The Ramayana through women’s eyes: From six months to 83, a cast of women gives the Ramayana a new voice

From schoolgirls and college students to homemakers, teachers, chartered accountants, lawyers, IT professionals, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals and retirees, more than 108 women will participate in the fifth edition of the Women’s Ramlila at Chinar Homes, Peer Muchalla, from October 11 to 20.

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Organised by Jadon Se Judo, the annual production has evolved into a distinctive cultural initiative that places women at the centre of the traditional Ramlila. The organisers describe it as the world’s first digital women’s Ramlila.

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Five years’ journey

Started in 2022, over successive editions, the Women’s Ramlila has sought to combine cultural storytelling with a platform for women to participate, perform and take on roles that bring the epic’s characters to life.

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The scale of participation this year reflects that ambition. The production brings together women not merely from different professions but from different stages of life. Grandmothers will perform alongside young girls, while working professionals will share the stage with homemakers and retirees.

The organisers are also opening the stage to women with disabilities and acid-attack survivors, emphasising that participation in the arts need not be limited by age, profession or physical circumstances.

The result is intended to be more than a conventional Ramlila. It is being presented as a celebration of participation, confidence and the diverse abilities of women.

Where tradition meets technology

While the story remains rooted in the Ramayana, the presentation this year will use technology to create a more contemporary theatrical experience.

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, advanced lighting and sound, and special digital effects will be incorporated into the production. The organisers say the aim is to retain the essence of the traditional performance while presenting it in a format that can engage younger audiences, particularly Gen Z.

It is a deliberate attempt to bridge two worlds — an ancient epic and the digital generation.

The use of technology is also expected to expand the reach of the production beyond the physical audience at Peer Muchalla. The Ramlila will be live-streamed through platforms and networks including Jio, Airtel, Tata, Google TV, OTT Premium Live, DEN TV, Dish Watcho, Ditto TV and Fastway Cables across Chandigarh and the Delhi-NCR region.

According to the organisers, the production has the potential to reach 40–50 crore Indians through various digital and television platforms.

An epic story, contemporary spin

Alongside the familiar ideals and values associated with the Ramayana, this year's presentation will attempt to connect the epic's themes with issues facing society today.

Messages around mental health, women’s safety, de-addiction and social awareness will form part of the production. In this way, the organisers hope to use the cultural familiarity of the Ramayana to initiate conversations around contemporary challenges.

The intention is not simply to retell a well-known story, but to explore how its broader themes can continue to resonate with modern audiences.

Making the Ramlila more inclusive

Inclusivity is another focus of this year's event. Sign-language experts will be present for deaf spectators, helping them follow the dialogues and proceedings through sign language.

Ekta Nagpal, president of Jadon Se Judo and Punjab BJP State Secretary, describes the initiative as more than a Ramlila. “The objective is to ensure that the modern generation moves forward with technology while remaining connected to its roots, culture and family values,” she says.

That philosophy is reflected in the production itself. On one side is an epic that has travelled across generations for centuries; on the other is a stage incorporating AI, digital effects and modern broadcasting technology.

This time, the Ramayana will have an entirely female ensemble. The Ramlila will be staged daily from October 11 to 20, from 8 pm to 11 pm, at Chinar Homes, Peer Muchalla, with thousands of spectators expected to attend. — TNS