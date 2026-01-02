DT
Home / Entertainment / The rise of Bollywood’s action queens

The rise of Bollywood’s action queens

High-octane stunts, raw grit and franchise power signal women taking charge of action in 2026

Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:56 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Parvathy Thiruvothu will lead the cast of STORM
Bollywood’s leading ladies are charging headfirst into high-impact action, shattering long-held genre boundaries with physically demanding, combat-driven roles. From espionage thrillers and gritty series to franchise-heavy spectacles, stars like Alia Bhatt, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Shruti Haasan, Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone are redefining on-screen power. In 2026, this momentum signals a decisive shift — action stardom in Hindi cinema is no longer male-dominated, but boldly shared.

Mission Alpha: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt gears up for espionage thrills in Alpha
Alia Bhatt gears up for espionage thrills in Alpha, part of the YRF Spy Universe, tackling high-octane stunts and combat-driven storytelling as she expands her action repertoire on a massive scale.

Storm rising: Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy Thiruvothu will lead the charge with STORM, an intense, gritty action series backed by HRX Productions, where she will embrace a raw, no-holds-barred avatar unlike anything she has done before.

Bold & brutal: Shruti Hassan

Shruti Haasan returns to the brutal world of Salaar 2, the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster starring Prabhas and Prithviraj, bringing fierce energy and commanding presence amid larger-than-life action set pieces.

Mardaani mode: Rani Mukherji

Rani Mukerji, the original cop powerhouse, reprises her iconic role in Mardaani 3, returning once again to deliver unflinching street-level action and emotional intensity in the third chapter of the hit franchise.

Killer glam: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone steps into a stylish yet deadly avatar in King, reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for a full-scale action spectacle following their blockbuster collaborations in Pathaan and Jawan.

From grounded grit to glossy spectacle, these women are redefining what action stardom looks like — proving the genre no longer belongs to men alone.

