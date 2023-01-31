The roaring success of Pathaan inches towards Rs 600 cr gross worldwide

Mumbai, January 31
Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 591 crore gross worldwide in just six days.
The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, released on January 25.
'Pathaan', on its sixth day, registered Rs 26.50 crore nett in India (Hindi - Rs 25.50, all dubbed versions - Rs 1.00 crore), taking the India gross to 32 crore.
The overseas gross on day six is at Rs 16 crore. In just six days, 'Pathaan' has recorded $27.56 million (Rs 224.6 crore) in overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 307.25 (Hindi - Rs 296.50 crore, dubbed - Rs 10.75 crore) 'Pathaan', thus, created more records today as it became the fastest Hindi film to breach Rs 300 crore NBOC barrier, set on Day 6 and also became the 1st Hindi Film to breach Rs 300 crore nett barrier since the pandemic! With this insane result, all films of YRF's Spy Universe - 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' and 'Pathaan'
IANS
