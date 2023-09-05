The Rolling Stones to release first studio album in 18 years

Los Angeles, September 5
The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.
On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years -- since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang'.
Titled 'Hackney Diamonds;, the band will share details of the release at an event in East London's Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon.
The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube.
“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.
The announcement of 'Hackney Diamonds' follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band's iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.
The album is also the group's first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Security forces launch final assault against holed-up terrorist in J-K's Reasi
While one terrorist was killed and two security personnel in...
2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat
2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...
Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint against husband
The accused keep her hostage in a house for 3 days where the...
Is India Bharat now, asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite
G20 leaders Summit from September 9 to 10 is being attend by...