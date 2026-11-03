The Royal season 2 starring Ishaan Khatter goes on floors

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Along with Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat and Kavya Trehan will also reprise their respective roles in the upcoming season.

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Directors Nitya Mehra and Tanuj Chopra will helm the new season, while new characters are also expected to join the royal family, expanding the fictional world of Morpur with fresh alliances, rivalries and romances.

Season 1 of The Royals received a strong response from audiences globally. Sharing their excitement about the second season, creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy said the love audiences have shown the series in India and across the world has made their journey with the show special, "Morpur has clearly found a place in the hearts of audiences far beyond its palace walls, and we couldn't be happier."

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They added that the upcoming season would take the story forward with familiar characters while bringing more romance, humour and family drama.

"There is so much more to explore in Morpur, and we can't wait for audiences to join us for another season of love, laughter and royally entertaining chaos," they said.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said the combination of Indian royalty and forbidden romance had struck a chord with audiences. "The Royals combines two very dynamic themes: the exotic and glamour appeal of Indian royalty and forbidden romance!" Bami said.

Bami also expressed excitement about the directors returning to helm the series, saying that the makers were looking forward to taking the next season's mix of heart, humour and drama to a higher level.

With Season 2 now in production, viewers can expect more complicated relationships, royal rivalries, romance, family conflicts and unexpected developments in the world of Morpur.

The Royals Season 2 is currently filming and will stream on Netflix. — ANI