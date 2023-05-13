The second season of Good Omens to drop on July 28

Good Omens Season 2 is set to premiere on July 28 on Prime Video. The date was revealed on the 33rd anniversary of the publication of the original novel— Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch—by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, which formed the basis for the first season of the television series.
Season 2 of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel, a rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with an apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.
It stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively.
