The Sirra Era begins: Guru Randhawa set for grand stadium show in the Capital

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The exclusive spectacle will kick off on December 12 at the legendary Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, marking the actor and singer-songwriter’s first-ever solo stadium show.

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Produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, the landmark event serves as Randhawa’s first major live engagement in the capital city since 2023, and his first full-scale domestic concert since his last national tour in 2022.

Randhawa states, “Taking a step back from touring was a planned pause, but standing here now, ready to step into a stadium, is incredibly surreal. My fans have been the absolute bedrock of this amazing journey, holding me up through every high and every low. This show isn't about me alone, it's my humble thank-you note to the people who built me. I wanted this homecoming to happen exactly where it all started, looking out at a stadium full of the faces who changed my life, and giving that love and respect straight back to my day ones!"

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Built for the stadium scale, The Sirra Era Live In Concert will bring together cutting-edge production and immersive audio-visuals to deliver a fan-first experience befitting Randhawa’s highly anticipated return to the live turf and expansive catalogue.

Bringing together his most loved hits and contemporary chartbusters, including Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Patola, Dopamine, AZUL, Naach Meri Rani, Made In India, SHKINI, PERFECT, Qatal, Slowly Slowly, Sirra, Ban Ja Rani, the show is envisioned as a landmark live experience celebrating Randhawa’s musical journey and the connection he shares with his audience.

The exclusive one night only show is expected to be a high-demand event. Tickets will be available exclusively on District By Zomato.