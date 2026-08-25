DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / The story behind Jagjit Singh's most heartbreaking song will stay with you long after it ends

The story behind Jagjit Singh's most heartbreaking song will stay with you long after it ends

The pain behind Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh was never just about a film

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 03:56 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jagjit Singh
Advertisement

Some songs outlive the films they were made for. Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh, from the 1998 film Dushman, is one of them. Lyricist Anand Bakshi wrote it for a story about grief and loss, composer Uttam Singh set it to music, and Jagjit Singh sang it. Lata Mangeshkar recorded a female version for the same soundtrack.

Advertisement

The words describe someone who has gone to an unknown land from which no letter or message can return. "Chitthi na koi sandesh, jaane woh kaunsa desh jahan tum chale gaye."

Advertisement

By the time Jagjit recorded those words, he had already lived inside them.

Advertisement

On July 27, 1990, his only son Vivek Singh died in a road accident at the age of 20. The loss broke both Jagjit and his wife Chitra Singh completely. Chitra, who had sung alongside him for decades and helped build one of Indian music's most beloved partnerships, stopped singing entirely and has largely stayed away from public life since.

Jagjit eventually returned, channelling his grief into his work. His 1991 album Hope carried that weight openly. Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh came eight years after Vivek's death. There is no confirmed record that Bakshi wrote it for Vivek, but audiences never needed confirmation. They heard what they heard in his voice.

Advertisement

The tragedy did not end there. Years later, Chitra's daughter Monica from her first marriage died by suicide, breaking what little had healed.

Jagjit Singh died in Mumbai on October 10, 2011. He was 70. The road outside their Breach Candy home was named Vivek Singh Lane.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts