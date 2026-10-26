The 'sufi' in Sartaj connects the audience with love, poetry and Punjabi philosophy

Moh diyan tandan hundian ney moh de rasse ni hunde (Love binds us with delicate threads, not with ropes of restraint)...

One can interpret the line as a beautiful reflection of Satinder Sartaaj’s relationship with his audience — a bond built on affection, poetry and emotional connection rather than spectacle or stardom.

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There is a scholar behind the soulful voice, of Satinder Sartaj, affectionately hailed as "Sur Da Sartaj” by admirers of his music. Satinder Sartaaj has carved out a distinctive space in Punjabi music, where melody meets poetry and scholarship meets Sufi philosophy. A poet first and performer, Sartaj charmed his audience at the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival 2026 in Kasauli as he invited them to explore the world of poetry.

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"Language is one of the most profound inventions of mankind,” Sartaaj said as he made a passionate case for never forgetting the love of one’s own language at the Khushwant Singh Literature Festival 2026 in Kasauli.

But this greater accomplishment, he said, other than houseful concerts globally, rests in his more scholarly pursuits. "I come from Doaba, where education or migration are the only two options left for kids from farming families,” he reflected.

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For Sartaaj, education became a way forward without having to leave his cultural world behind.

“I always wanted to put ‘Dr’ in front of my name. So, I pursued my research while balancing my singing career,” he said, with a candour that makes the achievement feel personal rather than ceremonial.

Sartaaj holds a doctorate in music with a specialisation in Sufi singing and poetry, has studied Persian and taught at Panjab University for six years. For him music is not about hitting the right notes, but also about the right words — this belief is central to his identity.

As he embarks on his latest musical journey, The Philosophy of Resonance — India Tour 2026–27, Sartaaj brings with him the qualities that have come to define his appeal: Punjabi poetry steeped in Sufi thought, classical musical sensibilities and a distinctly intellectual approach to popular music. The tour began in Jaipur on October 23 and is scheduled to travel across India through May 2027. His recent Jaaiye Sajna in Dhurandhar-The Revenge might have taken his voice to a larger audience, but Sartaj's commitment lies with independent music.

"It is curated with an idea that music is not merely meant to be heard; it is meant to be felt, remembered and carried within us long after it ends," he said.

Amid the jostling fans and the clamour for one last glimpse of their favourite singer, he held on to his composure, responding with the same disarming smile. And then, almost as if to remind himself and everyone around him that the journey was far from over, he signed off with the words, “Assi tan aidan hi safar tey rehne hai” — We shall keep journeying, just as we are."