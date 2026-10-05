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Home / Entertainment / The Traitors 2 winner Rida Tharana's Paris proposal video was a prank — but the internet had already decided otherwise

The Traitors 2 winner Rida Tharana's Paris proposal video was a prank — but the internet had already decided otherwise

The Eiffel Tower. A man on one knee. And a caption that said absolutely nothing.

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:16 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The Traitors Season 2 co-winner Rida Tharana sent the internet into a spiral on Friday when she posted a video from Paris showing her close friend and Netflix's The Battle Camp winner Lorenzo Nova Nobilio on one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The speculation ran faster. Dating rumours between the two had been building for over a year, and this looked like confirmation.

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It was not. Rida clarified almost immediately on her Instagram Story that the entire thing was a scripted prank between two best friends celebrating their bond in Paris.

"Finnaalllyyyyyy. At least now we know what it feels like. Not us pulling the prank of the century," Rida wrote.

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The backlash was swift, with many calling it an obvious engagement-farming play and a publicity stunt. Neither Rida nor Lorenzo has confirmed being in a relationship. Their frequent appearances together and warm dynamic have kept the speculation alive, but both have consistently avoided putting a label on it.

Rida won The Traitors Season 2 alongside Krystle D'Souza on Prime Video in September, hosted by Karan Johar. Lorenzo is known for winning Netflix's The Battle Camp.

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