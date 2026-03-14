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Home / Entertainment / The Voice of Hind Rajab actor will not be able to attend Oscars because of travel ban

The Voice of Hind Rajab actor will not be able to attend Oscars because of travel ban

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Updated At : 04:58 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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Kaouther Ben Hania's docudrama The Voice of Hind Rajab is nominated for Best International Feature at the Oscars. However, Motaz Malhees, who plays a lead role in the docudrama, won't be able to attend it. He wrote, "Our film is nominated for an Academy Award. I had the honor of playing one of the lead roles in a story the world needed to hear. But I will not be there. I am not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship."

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Remi nomination for Assamese film

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Assamese feature film Moi Eti Nixhasor (Koduwa the Nightbird), directed by the National Award filmmaker Bidyut Kotoky, has received the nomination for the prestigious WorldFest Remi Awards at the upcoming 59th Houston International Film Festival. Based on a true story, Moi Eti Nixhasor is written by one of the most celebrated authors of Assam, Anuradha Sharma Pujari.

Lisa Ray reflects on difficult events

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Lisa Ray has expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict in the West Asia that has affected the UAE also, voicing her views through a thoughtful poem. "Watching events unfold in our second home, Dubai, has been difficult- and yes I know citizens of the UAE are relatively safe and the leadership is excellent. I know that. But. The uncertainty. The messages between friends. The collective holding of breath. This poem was written spontaneously, offered unedited this morning for everyone, everywhere, living inside instability," she wrote on Instagram, further adding a copy of her poem.

Ram Gopal Varma announces Sarkar 4

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced the next instalment of his acclaimed political crime franchise, Sarkar 4. Speaking at the opening day of the Red Lorry Film Festival, Ram Gopal Varma shared that he will begin the sequel's shooting from next month. "I am making Sarkar 4. I'm starting that next month," he said.

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