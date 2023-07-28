 The voice that haunted us with the song, Nothing Compares 2 U, has gone silent but Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s songs of resistance, her enigmatic persona and troubled legacy will live on… : The Tribune India

Sheetal

Irish singer and musician Sinéad O’Connor has passed away at 56. Her family on Wednesday issued a statement in this regard, but did not mention the cause of her death. Music lovers across the globe are in mourning while the industry is still in shock.

Last of her

For the record, the theme song of Netflix’ fantasy drama Outlander, which trended this year, has been sung by Connor. It’s a new version of The Skye Boat Song, a 19th century Scottish adaptation of a 1782 Gaelic song.

Connor was always outspoken and brave, but also led a troubled life. Even though she tasted fame with her debut studio album, The Lion and the Cobra, she took the road less taken when choosing the kind of music she liked to produce. Her haunting and pure voice of resistance against racism, misogyny and corruption will forever echo in the hearts of her fans and her shaved head will long live in people’s minds.

Sinéad O’Connor with her daughter

Lasting voice

Sinéad O’Connor won a Grammy nomination for her debut album, The Lion and the Cobra. She is also loved for crooning a cover for Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, which was the former’s biggest hit. Earlier this year, she received an award titled Classic Irish Album for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got (1991) at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize. Known for her experimental and non-commercial albums, throughout her life she stood for women rights and represented her socio-political, spiritual views and philosophy through her songs and writing.

Spectators LISTEN TO Connor AT AN EVENT

Many battles

From her personal battle with mental health issues to fighting against patriarchy and the Pope, Connor lived quite a dramatic life. She changed her name from Sinéad to Magda Davitt to cut ties and be free from patriarchy and generational trauma. In her words, she wished to be ‘free of the patriarchal slave names and parental curses’. In October 2018, she changed her name again to Shuhada Sadaqat as she adopted Islam and also started wearing the hijab.

She ripped the picture of Pope John Paul II in front of camera on Saturday Night Live in 1992 to protest against Catholic Church’s sexual abuse of children. During a later season, American pop star Madonna criticised Connor for her actions. Their professional rivalry started from Madonna’s remark on Connor’s choice of shaving her head. Connor chose a shaved head to raise a voice against the traditional views about women.

In early 2000, Connor was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and later borderline personality disorder, and confessed to have attempted suicide on her 33rd birthday on December 8, 1999. She was a cannabis smoker for 30 years and even spent time at a rehabilitation centre. She once admitted to be a lesbian, but later retracted and called herself heterosexual.

On the political front, she was vocal for united Ireland. In 1990, Connor refused to perform if the United States national anthem was played before her concerts. Many criticised this move, including American singer Frank Sinatra. Although she received Grammy nomination for Nothing Compares 2 U, she withdrew her name. She quit award ceremonies in general and only accepted ones given by her own country — Ireland.

Tweet trail

“RIP Sinéad O’Connor, I loved working with you, making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.”

— Bryan Adams, singer

“Sinead was a profound inspiration to many. And to me…I’m feeling empathy for Ireland, for the world, and for all of us who are saddened by this news.”

— Alanis Morissette, singer

Big loss

Connor married and divorced four times. She had four children from different partners. Her love life was troubled and she lost custody battles, first for her daughter Roisin and then son Shane. The late singer lost her son Shane last year in January to suicide. The news left a deep wound on her. In fact, Connor was hospitalised following a series of tweets where she expressed her will to not live anymore. She is survived by two sons and a daughter. 

