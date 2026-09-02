The Vvaan teaser crosses 55 million views and hits number one on YouTube across languages

The teaser for The Vvaan has been making noise since it dropped. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-led fantasy folklore film has crossed 55 million views and is trending at number one on YouTube across all languages.

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The teaser introduces a world built around ancient beliefs, the supernatural and the power of Van Devi, set against a rendition of Aigiri Nandini. It also marks the first time Chhath Puja is being depicted on the big screen, a detail that has resonated strongly with audiences and added weight to the film's traditional backdrop.

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Directed by Deepak Mishra and written by TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari under Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. The film blends adventure, mystery and humour, positioning itself as a complete family entertainer. A companion comic book, The Legend of Vvaan, has also been released to expand the film's folklore universe ahead of its theatrical run.

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The Vvaan releases in cinemas on September 25, 2026.