Harsh Gujral traded a lighthearted jab with Indian men's cricket team bowling coach Morne Morkel after surviving a bowling stunt on the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Once the task ended, Morkel told Gujral, “Breathe”, to which the comedian shot back, "The way it's going, I think you should breathe," drawing laughter from the set.

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Host Rohit Shetty picked Gujral for the challenge, in which Morkel bowled at speeds of up to 145 km/h while Gujral, kitted out in protective gear, tried to keep the deliveries from hitting the target behind him. He blocked five deliveries in a row, sealing the win for his team, and celebrated with an impromptu dance once Shetty praised the performance.

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Gujral later posted a video of the celebration on social media, describing Morkel as "one of the fastest right hand, bowler" who trains the Indian men's cricket team, and joking that he had dodged the ball "like AB de Villiers and Surya Kumar Yadav." He called the stunt "a dream come true" and said he hoped for more such challenges as the season continues.

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The episode was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, where the current season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has contestants tackling a series of high-risk stunts under Shetty's supervision.