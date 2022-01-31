The week ahead is loaded with entertainment, from comedy to thriller to biopic

February 4: Reacher on Amazon Prime Video

Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. Jack arrives in the small town of Margrave, where he gets arrested. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with.

February 4: Rocket Boys on SonyLIV

Rocket Boys is a dramatised retelling of the lives of India’s brightest nuclear physicists, Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, the two great minds. While actor Jim Sarbh will be seen as Homi Bhabha, Ishwak Singh will play Vikram Sarabhai in the series.

February 1: We Need To Talk About Cosby on Voot Select

This docu-series from comedian W Kamau Bell is about of Bill Cosby who was released from prison after his conviction for a sex crime was shockingly overturned. The series is a deeply insightful, searing examination of Bill Cosby’s path from pop-cultural hero to a sex-crime accused.

February 4: Looop Lapeta on Netflix

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, this comedy thriller is directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events forces the lovers to make choices that will define their future.

February 4: The Great Indian Murder on Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by famous Tigmanshu Dhulia, this series stars Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi and Ashutosh Rana among others. It takes a murder investigation to the length and breadth of the country on a thrilling ride, leading to an explosive finale. The series has been taken from the pages of Vikas Swarup’s riveting novel, Six Suspects, which revolves around the murder of the son of a powerful minister.

February 4: Phat Tuesdays on Amazon Prime Video

Phat Tuesdays celebrates Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today. It tells the unbelievable story of how Guy Torry moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store.