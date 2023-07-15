The Wheel of Time set to return with a second season

Prime Video has released the official key art for the second season of The Wheel of Time. The new season is set to premiere on September 1. Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, the show follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), who learns he is The Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world—or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness.

The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he had destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season 2, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. The Wheel of Time also stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, and Zoe Robins, among others.